Visakhapatnam, with its picturesque beaches and serene coastline, often steals the spotlight when it comes to leisure activities. However, beyond the sandy shores, there are fun activities one can explore. From high-speed karting to immersive scuba diving adventures, let’s dive into the fun activities to do in Visakhapatnam:

Go Karting: For those craving an adrenaline-fueled adventure, head to one of Visakhapatnam’s go-karting tracks. Strap on your helmet, buckle up and prepare for an exhilarating ride as you zoom around the twists and turns of the track. You can either drive to Port Stadium, Akkayyapalem or Anandapuram’s A Square Gokarting Track for a fun evening with family or friends.

Bowling at CMR Central: Escape the sun and step into the bowling alley on the terrace at CMR Central for a classic game of bowling. Whether you’re a seasoned bowler or a first-timer, this makes for a fun-filled outing with friends or family. Enjoy the competitive spirit as you aim for strikes and spares. Although the bowling alley is small, afternoons during weekdays are a great time to visit – since it is less crowded and you can actually have the whole space to yourself.

Learn Surfing: Experience the thrill of surfing along Visakhapatnam’s coastline. Join surfing lessons with surf schools in Vizag like the OM Surf School which will teach you the essentials of paddling, balancing, and catching waves. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to improve your skills, Visakhapatnam’s beaches, like Rushikonda Beach, offer the perfect setting to learn and enjoy this exhilarating water sport.

Laser Tag: Engage in an adrenaline-pumping game of laser tag at Marshalls Laser Combat, above Tycoon. Armed with laser guns and tactical gear, embark on a mission to outwit and outmanoeuvre your opponents. Whether you’re dodging laser beams or strategizing with your team, laser tag promises an action-packed experience that’s perfect for group outings or birthday celebrations.

Trekking: Lace up your shoes and embark on a trekking adventure amidst the scenic beauty of Visakhapatnam’s coastal hills. Explore lush greenery, and panoramic vistas as you traverse the rugged terrain of trails like the Yarada Hill Trek or the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary. Whether you’re a novice hiker or an experienced trekker, Visakhapatnam offers a range of trails catering to all skill levels, providing a refreshing escape into nature’s embrace.

In conclusion, the city’s allure extends far beyond its pristine beaches, offering a diverse array of thrilling activities to do in Visakhapatnam for visitors and residents alike.

