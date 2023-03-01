Historical web series not only entertain us but are also very informative as they give us an insight into what life was like in the past. The Korean entertainment industry has a plethora of historical dramas, that are both entertaining and educative. Netflix has a range of Korean web series under the historical drama section that one can pick from.

Here is a list of Korean historical drama web series on Netflix you must watch if stories of kings and warriors pique your interest.

Alchemy of Souls

Naksu is a powerful sorceress and assassin. She shifts her soul into the body of a blind woman to escape death. After this, she meets Jang Uk and helps him change his destiny. Written by the Hong sisters, this fantasy drama stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Yoon-jung, Jung So-min, and others in leading roles. The series has two seasons.

100 Days My Prince

After falling from a cliff, the crown prince Lee Yool loses his memory and wanders around with a new name. He meets Hong-shim and gets married to her during this time. Written by No Ji-seol, this romantic drama features Do Kyung-soo, Nam Ji-hyun, Kim Seon-ho, and others in plot-defining roles.

Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Im Hwa-ryeong is a spirited queen, who sets on a mission to discipline her trouble-making sons, as they will soon be declared the crown prince. Directed by Kim Hyung-shik, this royal family drama stars Kim Hye-soo, Bae In-hyuk, Moon Sang-min, and others in prominent roles.

Mr Queen

The soul of a modern-day chef gets trapped in the body of a queen from the Joseon era, which leads to a chaotic state of affairs. She is married to King Cheoljong. Directed by Yoon Sung-shik, this comedy drama stars Shin Hye-sun, Kim Jung-hyun, Seol In-ah, and others in notable roles.

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy

Ra Yi-Eon is a gourmet, who is forced into becoming a secret royal inspector. Although he is reluctant, he investigates corruption with the help of Kim Joy, a divorced woman. Directed by Kim Jung Min, this comedy-drama stars Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Hye-yoon, Park Kang-sub, and others in leading roles.

Mr Sunshine

Eugene Choi ends up in the US after the Shinmiyangyo incident. He falls in love with a young noblewoman, when he returns to Korea years later. Directed by Lee Eung-bok, this action drama features Lee Byung-hun, Kim Tae-ri, Kim Min-jung, and others in leading roles.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more OTT recommendations.