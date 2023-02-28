As a part of the beautification process taken up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in light of the upcoming G20 Summit, the civic body will be planting 200 coconut trees at Sagar Nagar Beach. The commissioner and several others kickstarted the plantation program on Sunday.

In line with the plantations done on RK Beach, the GVMC has taken up the beautification to develop Sagar Nagar Beach in Visakhapatnam. The plantation of the coconut trees was kickstarted on Sunday by GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu. The trees are being provided by Sunray Resorts as a part of their CSR initiative.

The officials stated that the Sagar Nagar Beach soil is suitable for coconut trees and the 200 trees will be planted within a week’s time. Addressing the media, the commissioner said that Sagar Nagar Beach is being developed with the necessary amenities to make it a major tourist attraction in the city. The commissioner added that this new attraction will reduce the pressure on famous beaches in Vizag like RK Beach, Rushikonda and Bheemili.

He also added that the civic body is putting all the efforts into the beautification of Visakhapatnam and showcasing it as a major tourist attraction on the east coast and a hub for IT investments, ahead of the G20 Summit.

