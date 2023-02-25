The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has introduced nine new plastic exchange centres in Visakhapatnam after its success with the facility in Poorna Market. GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu stated that these centres have been aiding in reducing the use of plastic in the city.

The municipal body introduced a plastic vending machine in the Poorna Market area a few weeks ago with an agenda to encourage eco-friendly options. The kiosks provide eco-friendly bags made out of biodegradable items such as paper, jute, and more. Keeping in mind the welfare of public health and the environmental consequences of using single-use plastic, GVMC will soon introduce nine such kiosks across the city.

GVMC Commissioner, in a statement, said that the first kiosk helped in reducing the usage of single-use plastic in the market area from 10 to 3 tonnes per day. The new kiosks have been set up at Jagadamba Junction, Gavara Kancharapalem, Anakapalli main road, Gajuwaka, Madhurawada, Tagarapuvalsa, MVP Colony, Seethammadhara, and Vepagunta, to further reduce the usage of single-use plastic in Visakhapatnam.

Before launching this initiative, GVMC held several meetings with wholesalers, discussing the practical steps to introduce the concept to the city. The usage of eco-friendly items has increased from 3 tonnes to 6 tonnes per day, as a result of the efforts made by the civic body. Officials also stated that encouraging the consumption of eco-friendly alternatives, through these plastic exchange centres in Visakhapatnam, will eventually lead to less plastic usage.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more city updates.