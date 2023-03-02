When you’re having a long day at work and need to recharge yourself, how about getting your hands on a delicious rice bowl for a filling meal? While this contemporary way of serving rice is certainly convenient to eat, its taste should not be compromised either. From North India’s best butter chicken rice bowl to South India’s loved sambar rice bowl, they come in a wide range of options to pick from. Here is a compiled list of eateries and cloud kitchens in Vizag serving the best rice bowls.

Faasos

Faasos is among the biggest cloud kitchen chains in the country and boasts of having a unique identity for itself. They specialise in rice bowls, wraps, and rolls. Offering vegetarian and non-vegetarian food options, they are the city folks’ go-to option for lunch on a busy day. Chicken Signature Rice Bowl, Chole Signature Rice Bowl, Paneer Signature Rice Bowl, and Rajma Masala Rice Bowl from their menu are recommended for a quick and delicious lunch. Apart from the rice bowls, they serve some of the best vegetarian and non-vegetarian rolls in town. Faassos is available for delivery on Zomato and Swiggy.

Lunch Box- Meals and Thalis

For the best North Indian lunchbox and thali, order from Lunch Box. This cloud kitchen serves Chatpate Chole Bowl, Rajma Chawal Lunchbox, and Hyderabadi Dum Chicken Biryani, which are perfect for a flavourful lunch on a busy day. Chicken Keema & Paratha Lunchbox, Aloo Paratha Chole & Curd Lunchbox, and Palak Paneer Jumbo Thali are among their other delicacies. You can order them on Zomato and Swiggy.

The Asian

From Chinese, and seafood, to other Asian delicacies, this restaurant offers it all. Bringing flavour-packed meals from Asian cuisine to our plates, they are among the must-try places in Vizag. Located in MVP Colony, they also take orders on Zomato and Swiggy. It is recommended to try their Hoisin Chicken Curry Rice Bowl, Chilly Prawn Rice Bowl, Sichuan Paneer Fried Rice Bow, and Chilly Chicken Rice Bowl.

The Good Bowl

Another cloud kitchen serving the best rice bowls in Vizag is The Good Bowl. They specialise in North Indian and Italian cuisine. Their list of must-haves includes Barbeque Chicken Rice Bowl, Chicken Keema Rice Bowl, Paneer Tikka Rice Bowl, Dal Makhani Rice Bowl, and many more. They take orders from Zomato and Swiggy.

Bowls of Hindustan

To experience the flavours of Hyderabadi cuisine in a bowl, order from Bowls of Hindustani, another cloud kitchen in Vizag. Tawa Kaju Chicken Rice Bowl, Ghee Sambar Rice Bowl, Chicken Keema Sambar Rice Bowl, and Kerala Egg Roast Rice Bowl are some of the best mid-day meal options, on their menu. You can order them from Zomato or Swiggy.

Andhra Spice Kitchen

Indulging in a warm bowl of sambar rice, during a workday sounds like a perfect way to refresh yourself, doesn’t it? Andhra Spice Kitchen brings us that comfort, with its amazing range of South Indian rice bowls in Vizag. Ghee Sambar Rice with Chicken Fry Bowl, Ghee Ukkiri Annam Bowl, Chicken Sambar Rice, and Pappu Annam are among their list of must-have delicacies. They are located at Railway New Colony.

