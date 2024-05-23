Do you always have trouble managing your food portions well? Do you always end up ordering too much or too little of something? Well then, rice bowls are your saviours. Giving you just the right amount of rice and a gravy/curry of your choice, they make for a delicious, filling, and convenient meal! Here’s where you can get the best rice bowls in Vizag:

1. The Good Bowl



This cloud kitchen is known for its extensive menu, with Paneer Tikka, Mughlai Falafel, and Mushroom Masala Bowls being their signatures. Their menu is a treat for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. From simple bowls like the Rajma Rice Bowl and Corn Masala Bowl to elaborate ones like the Mughlai Falafel Bowl, their menu has anything you could want. They also have a range of delectable desserts to end your meal with!

2. Roto



Although Roto is known for its lip-smacking pasta, their rice bowls are no less! Whether you prefer chicken, egg, shrimp, or a good ol’ bowl of rich vegetables with your rice, Roto has it all! Offering exquisite bowls like Citrus Shrimp Rice Bowl, Spicy Tawook & Sumac Bowl, Crispy Chicken Bowl, and Grill Vegetable Rice Biwl, Roto has some of the best rice bowls in Vizag.

3. LunchBox



LunchBox has a variety of delicious and filling rice bowls, ranging from simple Rajma Rice Bowl and Dal Makhani Bowl to Paneer Makhmali Bowl and Smoked Butter Chicken Bowl, served with flavoured rice. They also allow you to customize your bowl depending on your mood. You could go in for a chapati, paratha, kulcha, or biryani lunchbox, accompanied by mouth-watering desserts.

4. Express by AB’s



Whether you’re in the mood for a quick meal at work or an elaborate weekend meal, Express by AB’s has got you! Their menu features an extensive variety of rice bowls, ranging from Dal Makhani Bowl and Egg Curry Bowl to Mutton Rogan Josh Bowl to Paneer Butter Masala & Tikka Rice Bowl. Regardless of what you order, a food coma is guaranteed!

5. Taco Bell



Although they don’t offer a wide range of bowls, Taco Bell is just the place to go if you’re craving a delicious Mexican meal. You could go in for a Regular, Value, or Supreme Rice Bowl, depending on your mood. Their bowls are filled with rich vegetables, beans, sour cream, seasoned rice, and a whole lot of Mexican goodness!

6. Faasos



Faasos is yet another place known for its selection of rice bowls. Offering everything from Paneer Lababdar Rice Bowls to Smoked Butter Chicken Rice Bowls, Faasos has anything and everything you might crave! All of their rice bowls are served with their super-speciality – Teekha Masala – which is a perfect touch to their extraordinary rice bowls.

Now you know just where to go when you’re in the mood for a wholesome rice bowl. Order in a delicious rice bowl from one of these places and dig in while watching your favourite show this weekend!