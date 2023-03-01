North Indian cuisine has been winning over people’s hearts worldwide. The reason for this is obvious. The cuisine is packed with delicious flavours and is a treat for the senses. And undoubtedly it is one of the most loved cuisines in Vizag as well. The city boasts several restaurants that serve scrumptious north Indian delicacies. We curated a list of some of the most delightful restaurants in Vizag serving the best north Indian food.

Here is a list of restaurants in Vizag that serve the best north Indian food.

Little India

If you are craving authentic north Indian food in Vizag, then look no further because Little India is your destination. Apart from boasting an impressive menu, this place is renowned for its peaceful ambience. Chicken Fry Piece Biryani, Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Mughlai Biryani, and Masala Kulcha are on their list of must-haves.

Location: Ushodaya Junction, Sector 12, MVP Colony

Dhaba City Punjab Restaurant

Punjabi cuisine is well known for its non-vegetarian food items, however, if you want to have vegetarian options in the cuisine, give this restaurant a try. The open rooftop of Dhaba City Punjab Restaurant gives a proper dhaba-like experience. It is recommended to try their Kadai Paneer, Sarson ka Saag, Paneer Do Pyaza, and Palak Paneer.

Location: Waltair Main Road, Ram Nagar

Kebab Chef

Located in a happening locality of Vizag, Kebab Chef has some of the best delicacies on its menu to offer. The interior and the decor of the restaurant create a fine dining experience. It is recommended to try out their Chicken Kalmi Biryani, Mutton Fry Biryani, Chilli Chicken Dry, and Kebab Chef Special Chicken Biryani.

Location: Kalinganagar, Madhavadhara

The Rasoi

Treat yourself to a mouth-watering flavour-packed meal at the Rasoi in Vizag. With authentic north delicacies like Ghee Keasri, Khichdi with Kadhi, Keasri Methi Phulka, and more, they stand apart in the list of must-try restaurants. Apart from these delicacies, it is recommended to have their Paneer Butter Masala, Aloo Paratha, and Kaju Tomato. For more fulling options, try their Executive Thali.

Location: Opposite Hotel Meghalaya, Ram Nagar

Deepak Punjabi Dhaba

Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba brings the authentic flavours of Punjabi cuisine to your plates. They have been winning over the hearts of Vizagites for many years and emerged to be one of the best restaurants in Vizag. Butter Chicken, Paneer Butter Masala, Kadhai Paneer, and Dal Makhni are on the list of must-haves. For sweet refreshments, have a taste of their Sweet Lassi.

Location: Tirumala Arcade, Opposite Hotel Meghalaya, Asilmetta Junction, Ram Nagar

Kanhaji Restaurant

For a pure vegetarian dining experience, head out to Kanhaji Restaurant. The restaurant specializes in Rajasthani cuisine and has a range of appetizers that leave an unforgettable taste in your memory. Do not miss out on their Chole Bhature, Chana Masala, Dal Khichdi, and Aloo Paratha.

Location: Allipuram Main Road

