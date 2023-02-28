Indian snacks are just unbeatable in terms of taste and have an array of options to choose from. There is never a wrong time to relish some delicious pav bhaji and other scrumptious snacks. Vizag is graced with a number of eateries serving amazing Indian snacks which definitely should not be missed. From bhel puris to mouth-melting jalebis, these snack joints will surely cater to your palate!

Here are 6 famous eateries serving Indian snacks in Vizag.

Sweet India

Well-loved by the people of Vizag, Sweet India is one of the best food outlets serving Indian snacks. They are especially popular for their sweet chutney served along with samosa. Apart from that, they serve a wide range of snacks including Samosa Chaat, Pani Puri, Dahi Puri, Vada Pav, and a wide variety of delectable sweets as well. Sweet India caters to delivery services on Swiggy and Zomato.

Location: Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road, CBM Compound, and Ram Nagar

Laddu Gopal

Laddu Gopal is yet another famous outlet specialising in Indian snacks. Apart from that, it also boasts authentic sweets and other evening snacks. The Pav Bhaji and Chaat from this eatery particularly make it stand out from the others. Be sure to try their Dahi Puri, Papdi Chaat, and Sev Puri. If you’re craving something sweet, don’t miss out on their Rasmalai. Laddu Gopal offers delivery services through Swiggy and Zomato.

Locations: MVP Double Road. Near Care Hospital, Ram Nagar.

Home Food Co

Home Food Co started as an online sweet shop during the pandemic, later took off, and became Vizagites’ favourite. Some of their bestsellers include Dahi Puri, Pav Bhaji, Boondi Mixture, Agra-style Dal Mixture, and more. They are popular for their mouth-watering sweets like Motichoor Laddu, Rasagullas, and Chum Chum as well. They offer delivery services on Swiggy and Zomato.

Location: Opposite Rythu Bazar, MVP Colony

New Delhi Sweets

If you’re craving authentic Delhi-wale samosas, New Delhi Sweets is your stop. This eatery is popular for its crispy samosas served along with two varieties of chutneys. Although known for their hot piping jalebis, they also serve a plethora of scrumptious snacks like Tikki Chaat, Chhole Bhature, Golgappe, Dhokla, and more. Some of their signature sweets include Malai Toast, Plain Ghewar, Kesariya Laddu and Malai Ghewar. You can also enjoy their amazing snacks online through Swiggy and Zomato.

Location: Chinna Waltair Main Road

Narendra Snacks

Narendra Snacks is a small stall relatively new to Vizag’s street food scene. However, this snack shop quickly became a favourite for serving some of the best vada pavs in the city. The flavour of their hot snacks like Hot Mirchi Bajjis, Puri with Curry, and Pain Puris are elevated to a whole new level with the sweet and tangy sauce.

Location: Next to MVP Circle

Dayaram Sweets

This eatery serves delectable snacks, sweets, and more. Dayaram Sweets offers snacks including Pani Puri, Samosa Chaat, Dahi Puri, and more. Apart from the snacks, their Motichoor laddu and Bellam Jalebi cannot be missed!

Location: Near Maddilapalem

