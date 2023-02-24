India’s plate is diverse with appetising cuisines and foods. Each state in India has its own specialities and they are undoubtedly mouthwatering. Keeping in mind that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, here is a list of some famous Indian breakfasts. And that is not all, we also have all the deets regarding where to find them in Vizag! Our list ranges from Kerala’s famous Idiyappam to Punjab’s delicious Aloo Paratha, and much more.

Idiyappam (Kerala) – Mallu Vish

Idiyappam is known by several names such as String Hopper, Noolputtu, Ottu Shavige, and more. Made from a batter of rice flour, salt, and warm water, this traditional Kerala dish is served with a side of Kadala Curry or Coconut Milk for breakfast. Mallu Vish is a popular food stall in Vizag specializing in Kerala cuisine serving Idiyappam, Puttu, and more.

Location: Opposite SBI Bank, Lawsons Bay Colony, Pedda Waltair

Poha (Madhya Pradesh)- Shree Shyam Restaurant

Poha is a famous Indian breakfast item, originating from Madhya Pradesh. It is also known as Pauwa, Sira, Chira, and Aval in different states. With its high nutrient value, Poha serves as one of the healthiest choices for breakfast. One can find this mouthwatering dish at Shree Shyam Restaurant in Vizag. It is also recommended to try out their other north Indian delicacies like Paneer Butter Masala, Jeera Rice with Dal Fry, and Kadhai Paneer.

Location: First left lane before HDFC Bank, Dabagardens

Pesarattu (Andhra Pradesh)- House of Dosas

This dish is very similar to traditional dosa, however, the key difference is that Pesarattu uses green grams in the batter. Originating from Andhra Pradesh, this dish is served with a side of warm sambar and coconut chutney. It is also served with an upma filling. House of Dosas in Vizag serves a range of delicious dosas including Pesarattu.

Location: Apex Orion Bay, Kirlampudi Layout

Khaman Dhokla (Gujarat)- Sweet India

Khaman Dhokla is a savoury steamed dish originating from Gujarat. It is made out of fermented gram flour batter. Dhokla is served with a side of spicy mint chutney and fried chillies as toppings. One can find this dish at Sweet India, which is famous among Vizagites for serving the best North Indian snacks and delectable sweets.

Location: Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road, CBM Compound

Aloo Paratha (Punjab)- Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba

Aloo Paratha is a flavourful breakfast dish originating from Punjab. It is traditionally paired with tangy pickles and raita. Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba specializes in North Indian cuisine and serves one of the best Aloo Parathas in town. It is also recommended to try out their Tandoori Aloo Paratha.

Location: Tirumala Arcade, Opposite Hotel Meghalaya, Asilmetta Junction

Ven Pongal (Tamil Nadu)- Hotel Maa Nethi Vindu

Ven Pongal originates from Tamil Nadu. It is made by cooking rice, dal, and peppercorns. Nethi Vindu serves this filling dish with an aromatic ghee tadka, which elevates its taste further. The combination of warm sambar, coconut chutney, and Ven Pongal is truly unmatched.

Location: Opposite Seven Hills Hospital, Ram Nagar

