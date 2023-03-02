IndiGo airlines is all set to introduce direct flights that will connect Visakhapatnam International Airport to North Goa Airport three times a week. These services will commence from 28 March 2023 onwards, according to K Vijay Mohan, President of TTAA.

The flight will leave the North Goa Airport at 3:40 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5:35 pm. The return flight will take off at 7:00 pm from Visakhapatnam and reach Goa at 8:50 pm. The IndoGo flights are set to operate three days a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) between Goa and Visakhapatnam.

Currently, there are several flights in operation between Visakhapatnam and Goa, however, they do not offer direct services. Other airlines offering services between these two cities include Air Asia, Spice Jet and Air India. These flights include layovers in either Bengaluru or Hyderabad before arriving at their destination. There are fifteen other flights that travel between the two destinations with varying regularity.

IndiGo airlines currently offers seven indirect flights between Visakhapatnam and Goa, with Air Asia offering five flights between the two destinations. These flights have a total duration of between 3-10 hours with layover times that vary between 1 hour to 8 hours. IndiGo aims to reduce the duration of the journey to just under two hours with their new direct flight service.

