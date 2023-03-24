On Thursday, Union Minister of Tourism Kishan Reddy announced that funds have been allocated for the development of Simhachalam Devasthanam and a cruise terminal to promote tourism in Visakhapatnam. In response to queries from BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao, the minister stated that the Union Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned funds for the construction of a cruise dock and channel dock in Visakhapatnam Port’s outer harbour. The total cost of the project is Rs 38.50 crore, of which Rs 29.91 crore has already been released by the Department of Tourism to the Visakhapatnam Port Trust.

Reddy further stated that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is providing assistance to the Visakhapatnam Port Authority for the construction of the cruise terminal, and 64% of the work has been completed. Additionally, a total of Rs. 54.04 crores would be allocated to Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple for pilgrim facilities.

These developments are expected to boost tourism in the City of Destiny. With the construction of the cruise terminal, Visakhapatnam is expected to become a popular destination for cruise ships, attracting a large number of tourists. The funds allocated to the Simhachalam temple will improve facilities for pilgrims, encouraging more people to visit the holy site. The government’s investment in these projects is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy by generating employment opportunities and promoting business growth.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.