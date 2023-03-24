The excitement around Akkineni Akhil’s upcoming spy action thriller film Agent continues to build up as the release date approaches. Directed by Surender Reddy and written by Vakkantham Vamsi, the film stars Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Sakshi Vaidya, Dino Morea, and Vikramjeet Virk. The high-budgeted flick is set to release pan-India on 28 April 2023, and the teasers, posters, and first song have already garnered a lot of positive attention.

Now, the makers have announced that the second song from Agent, titled “Endhe Endhe”, will release during the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 match at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag at 6:00 pm. The promo for the song has already been launched last night and is receiving a lot of appreciation from fans.

The CCL match, known for its star-studded teams and high entertainment quotient, and Vizag, a city known for its cine craze, is the perfect combination to release the second song from the highly-anticipated Agent. Fans of Akhil and the film can look forward to catching the second song and enjoying the match at the same time.

The buzz around Agent is growing, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. With a talented cast, thrilling plot, and impressive music, the film is expected to be a blockbuster hit.

