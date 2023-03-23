Waltair Division has achieved its best-ever freight loading during the current financial year from April 2022 to 20 March 2023. The division had loaded a total of 67 million tons (MT) of freight, surpassing the previous record of loading 66.88 MT. This represents a 13.35% increase over the previous year’s best-ever record of freight loading by the Waltair Division with 11 days remaining for the closing of the ongoing financial year.

The achievement was made possible despite challenges such as a shortage of wagons, natural disasters, and frequent blocks for carrying out safety works in connection with new double line works and major derailments in the critical Kottavalasa-Kirandul line territory.

Anup Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division, praised the team’s dedicated efforts that led to this accomplishment. He commended the Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, and other branch officers for their hard work, saying that “All the credit goes to my hard-working team.”

Despite numerous obstacles, the division made a significant contribution by initiating measures to enhance business. He expressed his optimism that the Waltair Division will surpass its set targets in this financial year. During 2020-21 fiscal, the division achieved 61.17 MT of freight loading.

