Tollywood audiences are no strangers to the agony of waiting for the upcoming movies of their favourite stars. One such actor who has been teasing his admirers for a while now is Vijay Devarakonda. After the colossal failure of his much-anticipated pan India project with Puri Jagannadh, Liger, VD took no time to get back on to the sets of his next, titled Kushi.

But all the proceedings of this Shiva Nirvana directorial came to an unforeseen halt when the lead actress, Samantha Ruth Prabu, revealed to the world her health condition. Initially planned to release during the first quarter of the year, this supposed romantic drama has been pushed to a later time. In an exciting development, Vijay Devarakonda took to his social media handles to announce the release date of Kushi.

Produced by one of the most successful production houses in recent times, the Mythri Movie Makers, the Telugu language rom-com is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana, who has time and again proved his mettle in this genre. He previously directed commercial cum critical successes such as Ninnu Kori and Majili. Hesham Abdul Wahad, who delivered the chartbuster song Darshana from the Malayalam movie Hridayam, is composing the tunes for Kushi.

Murali G and Prawin Pudi are handling the cinematography and editing respectively. The VD-Samantha starrer would be distributed by Salman Khan Films and PVR Pictures in Hindi, Red Giant Movies in Tamil, Wayfarer Films in Malayalam, and KRG Studios in Kannada.

Vijay Devarakonda, announcing the release date of Kushi, shared a fresh poster, featuring himself and Samantha, on his Instagram handle. It shows VD as a middle-aged middle-class BSNL employee. It is already known that the rom-com also has a Kashmir backdrop. “The Two Worlds Will Meet On 1st Sept 2023,” says the poster launched for announcing the day it would be hitting the big screens.

