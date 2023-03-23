The YSRCP, in power, faced a double blow in the AP MLA quota MLC elections held on Thursday following their earlier loss of all three seats to the TDP in the recent graduates MLC polls.

TDP caused a surprise by winning one out of the seven seats. Despite lacking the necessary strength to secure victory, TDP candidate P. Anuradha emerged as the winner with 23 votes, thanks to cross-voting by some YSRCP MLAs. This unexpected turn of events stunned the YSRCP, as they had the required votes of 22 but still lost the seat to Anuradha.

The YSRCP won the remaining six seats, leaving only one seat for contention. In the race for the seven seats in the Upper House of the state legislature, there were eight candidates. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), being the opposition, fielded a single candidate, which made the polling necessary.

In the 175-member Assembly, YSRCP has 151 seats and it is confident of securing the votes of four rebel MLAs of TDP and the lone MLA of the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

For seven seats from the AP MLA quota MLC elections, the ruling party has nominated V.V. Surya Narayana Raju, Pothula Sunitha, Bommi Israel, Jayamangala Venkataramana, Chandragiri Yesuratnam, Marri Rajasekhar, and Kola Guruvulu. TDP has nominated P. Anuradha. The seventh candidate of YSRCP, Kola Guruvulu lost the election. Jubilant over the victory of Anuradha, the TDP cadre celebrated the occasion at the residence of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.