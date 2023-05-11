On Thursday, 11 May 2023, the Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam for the inauguration of Apollo Cancer Centres, the Sea Harrier Museum, a statue of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He will arrive at the Visakhapatnam International Airport this afternoon to partake in the programmes.

The CM will first visit the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in PM Palem to inaugurate the late YSR’s statue at 3:50 PM. Further, he will tour the stadium and head to Apollo Hospitals in Arilova.

The Chief Minister will ceremonially inaugurate a cancer centre at Apollo Hospitals at 5 PM and address the public. From there, CM Jagan, with other ministers and dignitaries, will arrive at the Sea Harrier Museum, developed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), for its inauguration at 5:45 PM.

Earlier, VMRDA Superintendent Engineer Bala Rama Raju, in interaction with Yo! Vizag, mentioned that exhibits from Goa have arrived at the new Sea Harrier Museum. It is already known that the museum will exhibit a 2016-decommissioned Indian Navy fighter jet suspended from the ceiling. Further, he informed us that the new facility in the Rajiv Smruthi would be open to the public throughout the week.

