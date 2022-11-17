The Kannada sensational movie Kantara after ruling the box office across the country is finally going to make its OTT release. For all those who missed the movie experience at the theatre, here is your chance, Kantara locks its OTT release date.

Initially, the makers of this unconventional movie decided to launch the movie on Amazon Prime Video in the first week of November. Owing to its continued shows at the theatres, the OTT release date of Kantara was postponed to 18 November 2022. But after the movie continued to break records at the theatres, Kantara has finally locked a release date. After 8 weeks of release, moviegoers are still watching the movie, generating more revenue and giving hope for the revival of theatre releases post-COVID-19.

Kantara OTT release date is now blocked on 24 November 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will release in all major South Indian languages. Though this date has made the headlines, the makers of the movie are yet to make an official statement.

Actor, director and writer of the movie Rishab Shetty was recently seen in an interview where he expressed that there might be a chance of scripting Kantara 2. He added that he hasn’t thought about it yet, but is hopeful for a possibility.

