Another feather in the cap of actor Chiranjeevi. His energetic and stylish dance performances in movies have brought him a global honour. Acknowledging him as the most ‘Prolific Film Star in India, Actor/Dancer’ the Guinness World Records honoured the hero, Chiranjeevi, at a glittering event in Hyderabad on 22 September.

In his film career spanning over 45 years, Chiranjeevi danced in his inimitable style for over 530 songs in 155 films. “The great actor was selected for the honour for this rare feat,” said representatives of the Guinness World Records.

Presenting the certificate to Chiranjeevi, Bollywood hero Amir Khan showered praises on the Megastar for his dancing skills. “Chiranjeevi is well deserved for the great honour as he contributed a lot to the Indian cinema,” said Amir Khan.

A recipient of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan besides a crop of awards like Like Nandi and Filmfare, Chiranjeevi, while thanking the Guinness World Records for the honour, expressed gratitude to the audience who cheered him lustily.

Film personalities like director Raghavendra Rao, Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu were among those who attended the event.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu