The devastating floods in Vijayawada have unleashed unimaginable suffering on its residents. Many have lost their lives, while others continue to fight for survival. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, several celebrities and influential figures have stepped up to provide humanitarian aid by contributing funds for the Vijayawada flood relief.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has announced a personal contribution of Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), towards flood relief in the state, whereas, YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 1 crore after a discussion with senior party leaders.

Junior NTR announced a donation of Rs 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the two Telugu State Governments for relief from the flood disaster.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I am deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to that God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon.

On my part, I am announcing a donation of 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the two Telugu State Governments for relief from the flood disaster.”

రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఇటీవల కురిసిన భారీ వర్షాల వల్ల జరుగుతున్న వరద భీభత్సం నన్ను ఎంతగానో కలచివేసింది. అతిత్వరగా ఈ విపత్తు నుండి తెలుగు ప్రజలు కోలుకోవాలని నేను ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. వరద విపత్తు నుండి ఉపశమనం కోసం రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ప్రభుత్వాలు తీసుకొనే చర్యలకి… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 3, 2024

Megastar Chiranjeevi has announced a Rs 1 crore donation, with Rs 50 lakh each going to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Funds to support flood relief efforts.

“The hardships caused to the people due to the effect of flood in the Telugu states make me sad. The loss of tens of innocent lives is very tragic. Under the direction of the Chief Ministers of the Telugu states, both the governments are working hard to improve the situation. We all need to be involved in relief efforts in some way. As part of this process, I am announcing my contribution of one crore rupees (50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund) to help the relief of the people in the two states. I pray to God that these dire situations will end soon and that all the people will be safe.”

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో వరద ప్రభావం వల్ల ప్రజలకు కలిగిన, కలుగుతున్న కష్టాలు నన్ను కలిచివేస్తున్నాయి. పదుల సంఖ్యలో అమాయక ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం ఎంతో విషాదకరం. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ముఖ్యమంత్రుల నిర్దేశంలో రెండు ప్రభుత్వాలు శాయశక్తులా పరిస్థితిని మెరుగు పరచడానికి కృషి చేస్తున్నాయి.

మనందరం ఏదో… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 4, 2024

Mahesh Babu announced his donation of Rs 1 crore, split equally between the CM Relief Funds of both Telugu states.

He wrote, “In light of the floods impacting both the Telugu states, I am pledging a donation of 50 lakhs each to the CM Relief Fund for both AP and Telangana. Let’s collectively support the measures being undertaken by the respective governments to provide immediate aid and facilitate the recovery process for the flood-affected regions. I urge everyone to contribute to this cause. May we rise above this crisis and emerge stronger.”

In light of the floods impacting both the Telugu states, I am pledging a donation of 50 lakhs each to the CM Relief Fund for both AP and Telangana. Let’s collectively support the measures being undertaken by the respective governments to provide immediate aid and facilitate the… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 3, 2024

Vishwak Sen, who made his lead acting debut with Vellipomakey (2017), also made a meaningful contribution in support of the cause.

He said, “In these devastating times of calamity, I am pledging a donation of ₹5 lakhs to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund to support the flood relief efforts in the state. This contribution is a small step towards alleviating the suffering of those affected by the floods.”

In these devastating times of calamity, I am pledging a donation of ₹5 lakhs to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund to support the flood relief efforts in the state. This contribution is a small step towards alleviating the suffering of those affected by the floods.… — VishwakSen (@VishwakSenActor) September 3, 2024

Siddharth Jonnalagadda, a new-age actor in the Telugu industry known for his roles in DJ Tillu (2022) and Tillu Square (2024), also took to Instagram to announce his contribution. He donated Rs 30 lakhs and Rs 15 lakhs for each Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna also announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh each to the governments for the relief of the flood victims of Vijayawada and Telangana.

Apart from the actors of Telugu film industries many directors including Trivikram, and the producers of Kalki 2898 AD also made their contributed funds for Vijayawada flood relief.

Considering the devastation unleashed by a massive downpour on two Telugu States, Director Trivikram Srinivas garu, Producers S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu and S. Naga Vamsi have decided to donate Rs. 50 Lakhs – Rs. 25 lakhs each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states to… pic.twitter.com/KuEWhkVtJk — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) September 3, 2024

Netizens on X are abuzz with claims that Rebel Star Prabhas has donated Rs 2 crores to the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for flood relief. However, the actor has yet to make any official confirmation or announcement regarding the donation.

Those interested in making donations can go through the process below by donating to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh. Visit https://apcmrf.ap.gov.in/ to know more.

