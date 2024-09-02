A galaxy of stars from the film industry and leaders from the political field graced the celebration held at Novotel in Hyderabad on 1 September marking the golden jubilee year of the film career of actor Balakrishna.

Balakrishna, son of legendary actor N T Rama Rao, completed 50 years of his film career and the Telugu film industry organised the event bringing the celebrities of the glamour world onto a single platform.

Speaking on the occasion, hero Chiranjeevi expressed his desire to act with Balakrishna in a faction movie. “It was Samarasimha Reddy of Balakrishna that influenced me to act in Indra,” he revealed.

Being the son of NTR, Balakrishna has donned several roles well performed by his father and won laurels from the audience, observed Chiranjeevi.

Greeting Balakrishna on the occasion, the ‘mega star’ wished him to continue acting with the same spirit.

Those who participated in the star-studded programme included Mohanbabu, Venkatesh, Rana, Nani, Manchu Vishnu, Minister Kandula Durgesh, Visakhapatnam MP M. Bharat and the directors who worked with Balakrishna.

CM greets Balayya

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was touring the flood-hit areas in Vijayawada, in a tweet said he couldn’t make it to the event due to heavy rains in the State. Greeting Balakrishna on his golden jubilee, Chandrababu Naidu wished the hero to achieve more success in life.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu