The Andhra Pradesh State Government has announced the formation of a Climate Change Cell (CCC) in the Environment, Forests, Science & Technology (EFS&T) Department. According to the Government Order (GO), a new Climate Change State Action Plan in accordance with the National Action Plan for Climate Change will be formulated, and the CCC will be tasked with its implementation across the state.

The main focus of the Climate Change Cell set up by the Andhra Pradesh Government has been listed as mitigation of climate change and protection of vulnerable sections of society through an inclusive and sustainable development strategy along with enhancing ecological sustainability. Addressing issues on an Ecosystem-based approach will be the key to mitigation and adaptation of climate change actions, according to the Special Chief Secretary (EFST Dep) Neerabh Kumar Prasad.

The GO also stated that the CCC shall coordinate in preparing the Climate Change State Action Plan, which is being undertaken by the APPCB and will implement the same in coordination with the Government of India, funding agencies and involved state departments.

The cell will also be tasked with interacting with other state governments, R&D institutions, NGOs, regulatory authorities and international institutions to exchange information and develop best practices that will cater to the development of the state’s green initiatives.

The Chief Secretary said that coastal zone disasters like cyclones, droughts, depleting water resources, and health issues were some of the significant challenges in Andhra Pradesh. Therefore, he added that this CCC would tackle them as effectively as possible.

