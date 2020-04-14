At a time when confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continue to soar across the country, Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) at Vizag has decided to battle the infection by manufacturing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits. In an exclusive chat with Yo! Vizag, the BIAC India Partner, P C Dora Swamy, shared how their team is ramping up their efforts to support the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, BIAC had closed all its units, two days prior to the Janata Curfew held on 22, March 2020. However, rising to the occasion, Brandix has begun producing PPE kits with a team of 100 executives. “Despite the absence of sewing operators, due to the lockdown, our executives who stay within the BIAC campus have stepped in to design the PPE kits,” says Mr Dora Swamy.

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has asked Brandix to manufacture three lakh PPE kits in Vizag. In order to meet the demand, the team is stretching beyond the regular working hours. Updating on the progress that has been made so far, the BIAC India Partner shares, “While the fabric for the PPE suits is supplied by the State Government, the rest of the material is furnished by the company. Now we are able to stitch 2,000 to 2,500 PPE kits per day. We are looking forward to deploying 50-100 male operators, from nearby villages, to scale up the production. In case we get permission, we will provide accommodation to the operators, after running the essential health check-ups”.

As a part of this non-profit initiative, all the PPE kits made at Brandix would be given to the State Government at cost price. The apparel park is all set to deliver its first consignment of 2,000 PPE kits to the Visakhapatnam District authorities on 15 April, 2020. Mr Dora Swamy added that they would also make masks, and gloves, to support the doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline workers, if required.