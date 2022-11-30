IAS Officer KS Jawahar Reddy was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Government on Tuesday.

The Andhra Pradesh Government issued a Government Order (GO) stating that Mr Reddy has been appointed as the Chief Secretary with effect from Tuesday, 29 November 2022. Mr Reddy will take charge from 1 December 2022 and replace the current Chief Secretary of State Government, Sameer Sharma, who will be retiring on 30 November 2022.

Jawahar Reddy, who has been named the next CS, is presently serving as the Chief Minister’s Special Principal Secretary. He will continue to work until 30 June 2024. Currently, he is in charge of all CMO affairs as the Chief Minister’s Special Principal Secretary.

His earlier positions included an executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, principal secretary to panchayat raj and rural development, collector and district magistrate of Srikakulam and East Godavari districts, principal health secretary, and principal secretary to panchayat raj and rural development. Jawahar Reddy was chosen to serve as the Chief Minister’s special chief secretary in February of this year.

Along with Mr Reddy, six other officers were transferred from their current posts in a massive reshuffle on Tuesday.

