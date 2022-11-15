This year was one of the most entertaining for Telugu movie lovers with each month producing at least one blockbuster. Starting with DJ Tillu in January, the Telugu box office was festive throughout 2022 with several hit movies such as RRR, Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, Karthikeya 2, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and several others. Moving forward, the days to come seem equally interesting and entertaining. Some of the upcoming movies of the Telugu Film Industry’s second-tier heroes, who look to be giving the top stars tough competition, have gotten us excited like never before.

Here are some of the much-awaited upcoming Telugu movies that are sure to up the game of these actors.

18 Pages

2022 was a path-breaking year for Nikhil Siddharth owing to the humongous success of his fantasy adventure drama, Karthikeya 2. With this movie, the actor not only recorded a multifold commercial success but also created a pan-India phenomenon, a feat all the stars strive for. Up next, he is gearing up with Anupama Parameswaran for the second time this year to hit the big screen with 18 Pages. A romantic drama directed by Palnati Surya Pratap, the story for this movie was penned by ace director Sukumar. Producers GA2 released a short glimpse of 18 Pages in April 2022 and announced that the movie will be released later during the summer. Nevertheless, the movie’s release got unexpectedly postponed and is finally hitting the big screens on 23 December 2022.

Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam

Allari Naresh, who spent almost his entire career with comedy dramas, has decided to switch gears to serious roles. Taking his first steps on this new path with Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi, Naresh soon proved his versatility with Naandhi and received high critical acclaim with his performance. He is now coming up with yet another content-loaded project that focuses on prevailing social issues, Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam. The movie is a couple of weeks away from its theatrical release and the recently-released trailer left us with a positive feeling about what is to come. Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam is releasing on 25 November 2022.

HIT: The Second Case

Adivi Sesh and crime thrillers are a match made in heaven. A trend that was kindled with the stupendous hit of Kshanam is continuing to bloom with his upcoming flick, HIT: The Second Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the movie is the second instalment of what the makers are calling the Hitverse. Sesh had a dream run in 2022 with Major, the biopic of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and will look forward to cash on its success. HIT’s trailer shows the actor as officer Krishna Dev, aka KD, who is on the course of cracking the disturbing murder case of a woman. The movie stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, and other well-known faces in supporting roles and is releasing on 2 December 2022.

Ram Pothineni-Boyapati Srinivas movie (untitled)

While many actors tasted success this year, Ram Pothineni was among the few that did not reach up to the expectations moviegoers had. He and the young sensational actress Krithi Shetty hit the theatres in July 2022 with the Lingusamy directorial, The Warrior, and faced failure. For his next project, Ram collaborated with director Boyapati Srinivas, who seems unstoppable after the grand success of Balakrishna’s Akhanda. This upcoming mass-action drama will release in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, marking Ram’s first pan-India movie.

Harom Hara

Sudheer Babu is one of those Tollywood actors who never backed off from experimenting and pushing himself towards perfection and his ripped body is proof of it. Though a lot of his films went underappreciated, Sudheer continued to come up with unique scripts. For his next, titled Harom Hara, the actor will be seen in a raw and rustic look. Recently, he released a conceptual video which summarised that the movie is a period revenge drama set in a village in Kuppam.

Michael

Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, Michael is an upcoming high-octane dark action thriller directed by Ranjit Jeyakondi. The movie’s star-studded cast, which includes Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varalaaxmi Sarathkumar, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and other prominent faces, is one of the main reasons behind the hype for this movie. Recently, a one-and-half-minute teaser was released by the makers, which portrayed Sundeep in a raw avatar.

Let us know which one of these upcoming Telugu movies are you waiting for the most.