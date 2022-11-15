A new week brings hope for fresh entertainment. So does the third week of November. With a handful of movies releasing at the theatres this weekend, make sure to book your tickets in advance. From Hindi suspense thrillers to Telugu horror, these movies are packed with entertainment. Choose which of these movies releasing this weekend of November piques your interest and let us know in the comments below.

Here is a list of movies releasing at the theatres this weekend of November, to catch up on.

# Drishyam 2 (Hindi)

After making a blockbuster hit in Malayalam and Telugu, Drishyam 2 is releasing in Hindi this weekend with Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu playing the lead roles. After 7 years of the mysterious case being closed, Vijay and his family face a new set of threatening events that change everything. The movie is directed by Abhishek Pathak, while Devi Sri Prasad is the music director.

Release date: 18 November 2022

#2 Mister Mummy (Hindi)

This upcoming Hindi comedy movie is directed by Shaad Ali and produced by T-Series. The real-life couple Genelia and Ritesh have paired up to play a happy couple whose lives turn upside down when the husband gets pregnant somehow. After a long gap of 10 years from playing full-fledged roles, Genelia is back in the film industry. The actress has also signed a Telugu-Kannada bilingual, which marks the 15th venture of Vaarahi Chalana Chitram. Book your tickets in advance to enjoy a heartful comedy movie.

Release date: 18 November 2022

#3 Alipiriki Allantha Dooramlo (Telugu)

This crime drama is set in the backdrop of present-day Tirupathi. The story follows a small-time idol frame maker who gets into a shortcut of making money through robbery. This changes his life along with the lives of those around him, teaching him the lesson of what goes around comes around. The cast of the movie directed by Anand J includes N Raavan Reddy, Sri Nikitha, and others in prominent roles.

Release date: 18 November 2022

#4 Masooda (Telugu)

A horror thriller directed by debutant Sai Kiran stars Sangitha in the lead role along with Thiruveer and Kavya Kalyanram playing prominent roles. Liger fame Vijay Deverakonda launched the movie’s trailer on Twitter on Saturday, and it has received nothing but praise. The movie revolves around a possessed girl and her mother’s efforts to get rid of it.

Release date: 18 November 2022

#5 Yugi (Tamil)

Directed by Zac Harris, the thriller movie stars Kathir, the Suzhal: The Vortex fame. This bilingual thriller will also simultaneously release in Malayalam, in which it is titled Adrishyam. Anandhi, Natrajan Subramanian, Pavithra Lakshmi and others will be playing prominent roles in the movie.

Release date: 18 November 2022

#6 Kalaga Thalaivan (Tamil)

Starring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles, this action thriller is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by the actor himself. The story of the movie revolves around a financial analyst who swiftly climbs up the corporate ladder. With a mysterious turn of events, he finds his life upside down and is caught in the middle of a deadly gang. How he handles his situation is what the movie reflects. Book your tickets soon to catch the action live.

Release date: 18 November 2022

