After scoring a hilarious blockbuster with Jathi Ratnalu, director KV Anudeep took no time to switch gears and directed a bilingual with Kollywood’s Siva Karthikeyan. The movie’s range was upped with the addition of veteran actor Sathyaraj and foreign actress Mariya Rayaboshapka. This comedy-drama was produced by the banners Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas and D Suresh Babu’s Suresh Productions. Prince was released at the theatres on 21 October to leverage the Diwali weekend but failed to make it big. Now, Prince is gearing up to release on an OTT platform and has also fixed a date.

Prince collections, OTT release date and platform.

Prince revolves around a school teacher who falls in love with his colleague from British land, which triggers protests from the villagers. The movie opened to negative to mixed reviews and lost a hard-fought battle to another bilingual flick, Sardar. As per reports, the movie’s theatrical business amounted to Rs 5.2 crores but managed to recover only Rs 3 crores. Owing to the low collections, Prince was adjudged a commercial failure.

Lately, reports are rife that the makers have locked a date for the movie’s digital premiere. Sources suggest Prince had finalised its OTT release date on Disney Plus Hotstar on 25 November 2022.

