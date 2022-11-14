The Google Developer Group (GDG) and Women TechMakers (WTM), in collaboration with GITAM Deemed to be University conducted the Developers Fest 2022, also called DevFest, on 12 November, Saturday in Vizag. The grand event attracted hundreds of tech enthusiasts and tech professionals from across the country, forming a community of like-minded people.

GDG/WTM Vizag is one of 150 chapters spread across the globe. This 5th edition in the City of Destiny was organised to bring together developer-centric technology enthusiasts through tech talks, workshops, and hackathons. Through this Google Initiative, attendees learn how to innovate and build new technologies using Google’s developer tools.

With a strong focus on networking and knowledge exchange, the opening speaker Commander Gurumoorthy Gangadharan explained the benefits of student clubs at the college level and how they pave the path to innovation. The organiser of the event and co-founder of Gurujada, Usha Ramani, reminisced about her experience of being an entrepreneur and shared her learning with the young crowd. Chief Technology Officer of Gurujada, Chivukula Krishna Mohan, effortlessly demystified Machine Learning (ML) and encouraged the gathering to pick up a career in Artificial Intelligence and ML.

Google Developer expert of Flutter, Pooja Bhaumik, graced the event and gave the crowd a sneak peek into the software world. To give the attendees a hands-on experience, Google Developer Clubs from Gayatri Vidya Parishad, Gayatri Vidya Parishad Women, Vignan University, Dr Lankapalli Bullayya Colle, and GITAM Deemed to be University were invited to share their experience and encourage students to take the tech path.

The DevFest Vizag 2022 was also graced by various other professionals in the field who conducted workshops, quizzes and interactive sessions. The event ended on a high note, with attendees gaining a new perspective on tech.

