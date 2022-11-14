Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam retained the coveted Blue Flag status for adhering to several hygiene standards and other metrics. Blue Flag, accredited by the Federation for Environmental Education (FEE), is a trademark that certifies beaches across 77 member countries based on their cleanliness standards, facilities available, and other aspects. Rushikonda Beach was first given the Blue Flag certificate in 2020, along with nine other beaches in India. Recently, two others found their places on this elite list, totalling 12 Blue Flag beaches in India.

The Blue Flag authorities visited Rushikonda in September 2022 and inspected various aspects. The pH level of the water at this beach is one of the primary metrics the committee verified during the inspection. Upon gaining satisfying results, the committee decided to continue the Blue Flag status for Rushikonda for 2022-2023.

In a recent development, the APTDC has decided to privatise Rushikonda Beach to enhance its revenue. The board will roll out tenders from 18 November 2022 for private firms to take up the beach’s management.

The FEE recently certified two beaches in Lakshadweep, Minicoy Thundi and Kadmat, for adhering to various standards. Eden Beach in Puducherry, Kovalam Beach in Tamil Nadu, Golden Beach in Odisha, Kappad Beach in Kerala, Shivarajpur Beach in Gujarat, Kasarkod and Padubidri beaches in Karnataka, Ghoghla Beach in Diu, and Radhanagar Beach in Andaman and the others boasting the blue flag.

