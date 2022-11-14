Owing to the high potential of generating income, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has decided to privatise Rushikonda Beach in Vizag. For this, the corporation would be rolling out tenders from 18 November 2022 for private firms to take up the management of the beach. It may be recalled that the APTDC had previously rolled out tenders last month. Nevertheless, no private firm took a step forward to acquire the beach’s management.

This decision also comes as a result of the roadblocks the APTDC has been facing in maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene standards of the beach, despite hefty spending. Being a blue flag-certified beach, Rushikonda is bound to host a range of tourist-friendly facilities such as public toilets, changing rooms, lifeguards, drinking water, and several others. APTDC has resorted to privatisation to adhere to these standards while generating income.

Rushikonda Beach, one of the most popular tourist spots in Vizag, witnesses the footfalls of thousands throughout the week. Leveraging this, the APTDC plans to charge entry fees into the beach through private firms to generate revenue. The corporation is currently charging parking fees of Rs 20 for two-wheelers, Rs 30 for four-wheelers, and Rs 40 for buses.

