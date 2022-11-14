As we inch closer to a new year, as we move forward in the winter season, as the nights get colder, we get lazier, finding no motivation to get out of bed. If you are one to enjoy your own company with a cup of hot coffee and a list of exciting movies, the OTT platforms are always here to enthral you with fresh content every week. This week of November, as many as eight movies are releasing on OTT, providing a wide range of quality entertainment.

Here are the 9 movies releasing this week of November on OTT platforms you must watch.

Godfather

The Megastar Chiranjeevi movie, which was much-hyped prior to its theatrical release, is finally making its way to the small screens this week. Directed by Mohan K Raja, this movie is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Despite grand openings, the movie failed to make it past the blockbuster line. The movie features the lady superstar Nayanthara, Satyadev, Murali Sharma, Sunil, and others in key roles. Godfather follows the political power play after the untimely death of the chief minister of the state. The movie also features Bollywood star Salman Khan in a special role.

OTT platform: 19 November 2022

Sardar

Directed by PS Mithran, Sardar is a recent bilingual action spy thriller starring Karthi Sivakumar in a dual role. The plot follows the father-son duo of Sardar, a celebrated spy, and Inspector Vijay Kumar, a famous cop. How Vijay finds the mission of his life that interconnects with his father’s past forms the crux of Sardar. The movie features Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, and Chunky Pandey in crucial roles. Sardar garnered whopping numbers at the box office and was a great critical success as well.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 18 November 2022

Iravatham

Starring Tanvi Negi and Amardeep in the lead roles, Iravatham is a Telugu mystery thriller directed by Suhaas Meera. An aspiring beautician’s life takes a bizarre turn when her boyfriend gifts her a camera. As she tries to capture herself in it, the image shocks her as it shows her in a completely different makeover. What is the story of the mysterious camera? Why does it show Sloka as someone else?

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 17 November 2022

Anel Meley Pani Thuli

Anel Meley Pani Thuli is an upcoming Tamil crime thriller directed by Kaiser Anand and stars Andrea Jeremiah and Aadhav Kannadasan in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a woman who is sexually assaulted by unidentified men in a forest. At the police station, the victim has to identify the culprits, whose faces she doesn’t even remember. How she attempts to get hold of the unknown assaulters with other help of the police forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 18 November 2022

The Wonder

Based on the novel of the same name, The Wonder is a period drama set in 1860s Ireland. An English Nurse is sent to a rural village, where she is tasked to investigate a young girl who has not eaten for months. The movie stars Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Elaine Cassidy, and others in key roles and was directed by Sebastian Lelo.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 November 2022

Slumberland

Slumberland is an American fantasy adventure film directed by Francis Lawrence and is based on the comic strip, Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winson McCay. The plot revolves around a young girl in the dream world of Slumberland. She works with an outlaw to see her late father once again. This movie stars Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, and Kyle Chandler in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 18 November 2022

Wonder Women

Wonder Women is an upcoming Indian film directed by Anjali Menon and stars Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nadiya, and others in lead roles. Five pregnant ladies meet at a parental class run by Nandita, who calls them all superheroes for the journey they are about to embark on. During their time there, they discover their inner selves and find answers to their deep-rooted problems.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 18 November 2022

Christmas with You

A famous pop star is on the verge of losing contracts and projects when she decides to fulfil a young fan’s Christmas wish. Amid heavy snowfall, the star celebrates the days leading to Christmas at the fan’s house and unexpectedly falls in love. Christmas with You stars Aimee Garcia, Freddie Prinze Jr, Deja Monique Cruz, and others in key roles and was directed b Gabriela Tagliavini.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 November 2022

2 Hearts

2 Hearts is a 2020 American romantic comedy directed by Lance Hool and is based on a true story. The plot follows two different love stories, one of a college student and one of a wealthy businessman. How the two stories intersect unexpectedly forms the crux of 2 Hearts. The movie stars Jacob Eldordi, Adan Canto, Tiera Skovby, and Radha Mitchell in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 November 2022

