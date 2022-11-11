While most of us were relieved that our Sunday plans were sorted, thanks to the T20 World Cup final, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales had different ideas for the Indian fans. With India’s heartbreaking defeat to England, our weekend seems blank. The open window for entertainment leaves us with no choice but to turn our heads towards our beloved OTT platforms. With a bunch of Telugu blockbuster movies hitting the OTT in the recent past, our Sunday fun plans are still on.

Here are some of the recently released best Telugu blockbuster movies on OTT you can watch this weekend.

Also read: Delayed, rescheduled, and postponed: 6 Telugu movies that are taking an eternity to release

Karthikeya 2

The recent blockbuster, which not only took Tollywood by storm but even Bollywood, is a must-watch if you haven’t already. Starring Nikhil Siddartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, the adventure fantasy drama was directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Set 5 years after the events of the first part, the plot revolves around the curious Dr Karthikeya who is on a new and perilous journey to unearth a mystical relic. He and his companions have to connect the dots to find the 5,000-year-old relic that holds the power to save mankind. Srinivas Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, and Anupam Kher play other key roles in the movie.

OTT platform: Zee5

The Ghost

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost is an action spy thriller starring Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead role. A grave incident triggers a fearless agent to become a nightmare for the underworld. As he proceeds to eliminate his foes, Vikram is tasked with the responsibility to tackle an unknown enemy of his estranged family. Why is he called The Ghost? Who is behind his sister and her young daughter? Watch the movie this week on OTT to find out. The movie stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, and Anikha Surendran in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Bimbisara

Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, Bimbisara is a recent Telugu blockbuster starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Samyuktha Menon, and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. This time-travel drama revolves around Bimbisara, a ruthless king from 500 BC. What happens when he stumbles upon an object that teleports him to the future forms the crux of the plot. The movie was a huge commercial success, collecting triple its budget, and was widely appreciated by moviegoers.

OTT platform: Zee5

Oke Oka Jeevitham

Yet another recent release based on the concept of time travel, Oke Oka Jeevitham stars Sharwanand, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi, and Amala Akkineni in the lead roles. Simultaneously shot as Kanam in Tamil, the plot of this bilingual blockbuster revolves around three friends who travel 20 years back in time to correct their misdoings. The movie was directed by Shree Karthickand the dialogues were written by director-actor Tharun Bhascker.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Ammu

Starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra, Bobby Simha, and others, Ammu is a multi-lingual drama directed by Charukesh Sekhar. The plot revolves around a housewife, Ammu, who marries a cop, Ravi. Her dream marriage turns upside down when her husband gets physically abusive. When she decides to teach him a lesson, Ammu teams up with a small-time criminal to reveal Ravi’s dark identity to the world. The movie is available in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi languages.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Nene Vastunna

Nene Vastunna is a recent bilingual thriller directed by Selvaraghavan, starring Dhanush in the lead role. The movie features Dhanush in a dual role, and the music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Two twin brothers are separated at a very young age when the evil one turns rogue and kills people. Many years down the lane, when the good one settles down in his life, his life takes a turnabout forcing him to clash with his evil twin once more.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ponniyin Selvan-1

The recent global box office success directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan-1, is a treat to watch over a weekend. PS-1 stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, and several other prominent actors in crucial roles. Set 1,000 years ago, the movie follows the battles and conspiracies of the celebrated Chola kingdom. With exuberant visuals, top-notch performances, and a gripping storyline, the movie became a huge success.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these recent Telugu blockbuster movies you enjoyed the most on the big screens and are looking forward to rewatching on OTT. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.