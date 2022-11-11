The disastrous outcomes of several Tollywood movies in recent times have been forcing many actors, directors, and producers to strain themselves over the content and the release dates. Lately, Tollywood fans have become very vocal about their opinions and the standards they expect from films. Considering this and other aspects such as box-office clashes, moviemakers are being left with no choice but to postpone their releases in case of the slightest hint of negativity or sometimes delayed and rescheduled shoots. Currently, there are several Telugu movies, both big and small budgeted, that are constantly being postponed due to several reasons, putting our patience to a test.

Here are some of the most-anticipated Telugu movies that are being postponed several times.

Kushi

Vijay Devarakonda’s next, Kushi, is one of the most recent Tollywood movies to face the delay scare. Starring Samantha as the female lead, this Shiva Nirvana directorial is being touted as a one-of-its-kind love story. As per the latest update by team Kushi, the movie was all set to hit the silver screens on 23 December 2022. But VD recently revealed in an interview that the makers are strongly considering a two-month skip in its theatrical release. It may be recalled that Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her social media handles to reveal her health condition. Nevertheless, VD quoted that there are ‘a bunch of reasons’ for the postponement. He said that the team is currently facing delays in post-production work and is eyeing February 2023.

Adipurush

One of the most-anticipated, yet trolled, big-ticket films is Prabhas’s Adipurush. After the humongous success of Rajamouli’s Baahubali, the pan-India star never got a chance to celebrate victory, credits to his poor script selection. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, continued his disappointing streak, yet again putting Prabhas among the trolls. Despite the hefty amounts that went into materialising this project, the poor VFX in the 2-minute teaser attracted unanimous negative criticism. Earlier this week, the director announced through his Instagram handle that the movie, which was supposed to release for Sankranthi 2023, has been pushed to 16 June 2023. He stated facelifting the VFX shots, and more conscious post-production works as the reasons.

Agent

Yet another relaunch for the scion of the Akkineni family, Agent is expected to be Akhil’s pathbreaking project. Directed by Surender Reddy, this upcoming high-octane action thriller stars Mollywood legend Mammootty and debutant Sakshi Vaidya in prominent roles. Despite no official announcement, a strong rumour among the film circles suggests that Agent might withdraw from the Sankranthi race. Given his low success rate so far, Akhil will be looking forward to a solo release, justifying the move to opt out of the busy Sankranthi season.

Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam

After the success of Naandhi, Allari Naresh chose yet another script focussing on prevailing societal issues in Itlu Maredumilli Prajaanekam. The film’s trailer shows Naresh as a government official commissioned to conduct elections in a sensitive tribal area. Directed by AR Mohan, the movie was announced to release on 11 November 2022. The film features Anandhi, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Khayyum, and others in significant roles. Nevertheless, the movie’s release was unexpectedly postponed to 25 November 2022, two weeks from the initial date.

NTR30

A project several steps away from going on to the sets, NTR30 is an upcoming star-studded film directed by Koratala Siva. Word is that Jr NTR had asked the director to rework the film’s script after Siva’s forgettable outing with Acharya. Though there were rumours that the movie got shelved, one of the team members recently shared a picture on Twitter, rubbishing the fake reports at once. Nevertheless, a delay in this project is inevitable, say film circles.

Prabhas-Maruthi project

Delayed projects are unavoidable for any busy star, and this line suits the best for Prabhas. A movie that has not even been announced officially, this Maruthi directorial is reportedly titled Raja Deluxe, a high-budget action horror comedy. Malavika Mohanan, who played the female lead in Vijay’s Master, is said to be roped in alongside Tollywood beauty Nidhhi Agerwal. Reports suggest that delayed pre-production work and script completion are pushing the film’s official announcement.

Let us know which one of these postponed Telugu movies are you waiting for the most.