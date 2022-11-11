After a packed box office in 2022, the following year looks brighter, with a long list of movies from across industries heading for a release. Speaking of the Telugu Film Industry, the below-listed movies have announced sequels, and we, for one, are excited. We hope the stories get better and more entertaining.

#1 HIT: The Second Case

Releasing next month, HIT: The Second Chase is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The thriller is the second instalment in The HIT Verse and stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary n lead roles. The movie was announced in February 2021 and will be releasing at the theatres on 2 December 2022. Rao Ramesh and Tanikella Bharani will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the movie. Let’s hope the Major star sets records at the box office.

#2 Pushpa: The Rule

One of the most awaited movie sequels in the Telugu Film Industry, Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule, is expected to release by June 2023. Reports suggest that 30 per cent of the movie shoot has been completed and music director DSP has already completed composing songs. Under the production of Mythri Movies, the star cast, which includes Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Fasil, Sunil, and others, are currently shooting for the movie in Hyderabad.

#3 DJ Tillu 2 – Tillu Sqaure

One of the biggest hits at the beginning of this year, DJ Tillu, will be coming back with part 2 titled Tillu Square. The romantic crime comedy made big numbers at the box office for its uniqueness. Despite having new actors, it was received well by the audience. Taking advantage of this, the makers of the movie are reviving it for part two, for which a short teaser was launched recently. Part two will be directed by Mallik Ram, and the cast will include Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres by March 2023.

#4 Dhee & Dhee: Double Dose

The 2007 Dhee movie was a blockbuster hit directed by Sreenu Vaitla, starring Vishnu Manchu and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles. In 2020, the same director-actor combination announced a sequel to the same movie titled Double Dose. But, for unknown reasons, the movie hasn’t gone to the sets, and neither the actor nor the director has spilt the beans. We are yet to receive confirmation if the project will still be considered or shelved. For the unversed, Vishnu Manchu was last seen in Ginna, which was released earlier in October.

#5 Bimbisara 2

A recent blockbuster at the box office, Bimbisara starring Kalyan Ram, Samyuktha Menon and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles, made big numbers. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, this time travel movie is a four-part franchise, with the second instalment releasing in August 2023. As the first part of the movie received positive feedback, high stakes run on part 2 to succeed it. The audience widely praised Kalyan Ram for his performance in Bimbisara, which they also called his career best.

#6 Karthikeya 3

Post the overwhelming success of the second part, the makers of Karthikeya 2 are considering making a third part. Though no official date for the third part has been announced, the lead actor Nikhil Siddhartha in a recent interview, confirmed its making. He said that there are several other stories that need to be unearthed and that he is excited to bring more parts to the audience. Karthikeya 2 was directed by Chandoo Mondeti and starred Anupama Parameswaran in the lead female role.

