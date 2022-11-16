Four people died in a road accident in the Kakinada District of Andhra Pradesh after a mini-van rammed into a parked lorry on Wednesday morning. Two others are reportedly injured and are currently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place on the Mallepally National Highway of Gandepalli in the wee hours of Wednesday. A total of 13 people were travelling onboard a Tata Magic Auto which collided with a parked lorry. Out of the 13, one person died on the spot while the other three died at the Rajahmundry Government Hospital according to reports. The rest of the passengers suffered injuries, out of whom two are severely injured and are undergoing medical treatment.

Also read: Vande Bharat Express likely to connect Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad next month

A case has been registered by the police and further investigation into the road accident in Kakinada District, Andhra Pradesh, is underway.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.