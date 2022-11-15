The fastest train service in India, Vande Bharat Express, will soon be available for passengers travelling from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad via Vijayawada. The semi-high-speed electric train is said to cut travel time by almost 6 hours.

The new Vande Bharat Express, which is being allocated to the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad route via Vijayawada, is said to run along the lines of the Janma Bhoomi Express. Passengers from Visakhapatnam can now reach Secunderabad in eight hours as compared to the previous twelve to fourteen hours. Railways officials are yet to confirm the exact route of the train, but sources say that it will initially run between Vizag and Vijayawada and later connect to Secunderabad. The official details of the same are likely to be released by the first week of December.

According to the railway officials, the train is expected to be on the tracks by the end of the year and trials on the said route will be conducted soon. Initially, the Vande Bharat Express’s trial run has been scheduled to take place between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. The to and fro journey will be four hours each.

The AC train with 16 coaches will have a seating capacity of 1,128 seats. It can touch the speed of 100 km/h within 52 seconds and can reach up to 160 km/h on our existing tracks. It may be remembered that the Prime Minister of India recently launched the first Vande Bharat Express in South India between Mysore and Chennai via Bengaluru. The new proposed route between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad via Vijayawada will be the second route in the South.

It may be ascertained that the second-generation Vande Bharat Express train will soon become a boon to frequent travellers between Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Secunderabad.

