Following the sanction letter for setting up the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone here in Vizag, the railway officials have now announced that the headquarters will be built at Mudasarlova.

The 107 crores worth coastal railway zone project was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited Vizag on 12 November 2022. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had allotted two areas for the construction of the headquarters. Initially, officials considered the allocated site in the Railway Colony. Comparatively, the Mudasarlova site is bigger, has better connectivity to roads and is surrounded by greenery.

Also read: Vizag: Rushikonda Beach to continue to boast the Blue Flag till 2023

After Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the former site of construction last week, he suggested shifting the headquarters of SCoR Zone to a better location. Upon this, the railway officials have now confirmed that the new office will be set up at Mudasarlova in order to meet world-class standards. A tender for the construction is yet to be notified by the Railway Ministry.

The officials are now surveying the 52-acre site to clear out encroachments and further the process of raising tenders for the South Coast Railway Zone headquarters in Vizag.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.