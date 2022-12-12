Stand-up comedy is the new buzz of the town. Coffee shops in Vizag today are thriving with local talent who can whip up comedy like instant cake batter. One such group attracting a larger audience with each event is the Vizag Komedians. This young talented group is back with yet another exciting stand-up comedy show in Vizag this weekend.

Bringing you live stand-up comedy show regularly, these Komedians with a K are a group of techies and graduates who love to make people laugh as their side hustle. Like a wise man once said, ‘Follow your Passion’ this young talent from Vizag has been keen on pursuing stand-up comedy while living the 9-5 life.

Rafiq, who takes inspiration from everything around him, is an observer. He loves making politically incorrect jokes while making you question your life’s choices. With a passion for making people laugh, he says he finds his high in stand-up comedy.

Akash, who works at Uber for his daily bread and butter, ventured into stand-up out of curiosity. In no time, Akash started taking inspiration from the people and scenarios around him and has become a crowd favourite today.

Sai S Mishra, a college student with a flair for writing good jokes, naturally chose the path of stand-up. Sai, who says his observations of daily scenarios inspire him, plans to make a career out of comedy.

Lastly, Sarat, who loves cracking jokes with friends and family, is well known for addressing feelings and does not shy away from dissing societal constructs and taboos. Though addressing such hard-pressed issues can sometimes go wrong, Sarat has a joke for everything.

This young and energetic group of four have curated an exciting stand-up comedy show surrounding their strengths and is eagerly waiting to crack you up this Saturday, 17 December 2022, at The Gallery Coffee and Kitchen, Vizag.

What are you waiting for? End the new year on a light-hearted note with the Vizag Komedians. Book your tickets online and grab the best spot!

