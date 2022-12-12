On Wednesday, 14 December 2022, a mega recruitment drive to fill over 260 job vacancies will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in Vizag, such as Apollo, Deccan Fine Chemicals, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.

Also read: Vizag to host G20 Conferences in 2023 February and April

Apollo Home Care

Name of the role: Home care nurse

Educational qualifications: GDA, ANM, GNM, BSc Nursing

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,5000-28,200 per month

Number of vacancies: 50+

Deccan Fine Chemicals

Name of the role: Trainee chemist

Educational qualifications: BSc Chemistry (passed out between 2016-2022)

Age: 20-27 years (male only)

Salary offered: Rs 19,744 per month

Number of vacancies: 200

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Ltd

Name of the role: Development manager

Educational qualifications: Graduation

Age: 25-42 years

Salary offered: Rs 2.59-3.34 lakh per annum (depending on experience)

Number of vacancies: 10

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 14 December 2022 with their certificates.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.