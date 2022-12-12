Vizag will be one of the hosting cities of the G20 Summit being held in India in 2023. The City of Destiny will be hosting three conferences in February and April.

As a part of the preparations for the G20 Summit, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, held a video conference with several officials. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan rendered their presence. A series of meetings have been scheduled over 11 months across the country, and a proposal to hold 200 meetings across 56 cities has been proposed.

In Vizag, 37 seminars on agriculture, education, finance, environment and health will be conducted on 3 and 4 February 2023 and 24 April 2023. Members of the ruling party took to Twitter to share the news and their readiness to put Vizag on the world map. Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said that this G20 Summit would pave the way for development in the state, especially for Visakhapatnam.

Also read: Good news for cricket fans, Vizag to host India vs Australia ODI match in March 2023

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.