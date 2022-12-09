In its announcement yesterday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared happy news for the cricket fans in the City of Destiny. The Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Vizag, which last witnessed an international cricket match on 14 June 2022, will play host to an India vs Australia ODI on 19 March 2023.

The team from Down Under will tour India for 45 days for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, during which it will play four test matches and three One Day Internationals. The test series will commence on 9 February 2023 and end on 13 March, with Nagpur, Delhi, Dharmasala, and Ahmedabad being the venues. Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi is set to host its first test match in more than five years.

After a pink-ball test, the fourth and last of the series, at India’s largest stadium in Ahmedabad, the teams will move on to the ODI series, commencing on 17 March 2023. Mumbai, Vizag, and Chennai will play hosts to the three-match India vs Australia ODI series.

This marks the 17th international cricket match in Vizag. The city has hosted 11 ODIs, two tests, and 3 T20is. It also hosted a few women’s ODIs and T20is, and 14 IPL matches.

