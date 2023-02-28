Korean horror movies are an exciting and terrifying new genre of film, that is starting to gain traction in India, especially on OTT platforms. With horror being one of Korea’s strongest genres, it has been gaining attention worldwide. Best known for their unique versions of devils and demons, here are the top Korean horror movies on OTT that are sure to bring chills down your spine.

Here is a list of 5 Korean horror movies you must watch on OTT.

#1 Train to Busan

This 2016 horror movie directed by Yeon Sang-ho, stars Gong Yoo and Ma Dong-seok in the lead roles. The protagonist and his daughter, are on a train to Busan to visit his wife, on the occasion of their daughter’s birthday. However, the journey turns into a nightmare when they are trapped amidst a zombie outbreak, in South Korea.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

#2 The Call

Directed by Lee Chung-Hyun, this spine-chilling horror movie stars Park Shin-hye, Jeon Jong-seo and others in lead roles. The story is connected by a phone in the same home but 20 years apart. A serial killer puts another woman’s life on the line, to change her own fate.

OTT platform: Netflix

#3 Svaha: The Sixth Finger

Adapted from a webcomic of the same name, this cult horror features Lee Jung-jae, Lee Da-wit, Lee Jae-in, and others in the lead. Pastor Park is hired to investigate a suspicious cult called Deer Mount. Meanwhile, the cult leader is the main suspect in an ongoing murder investigation.

OTT platform: Netflix

#4 The Wailing

From the renowned director Na Hong-jin, this horror movie features Kwak Do-won, Jo Han-chul, and Chun Woo-hee in eminent roles. When a stranger arrives at a rural village, a frightful sickness starts affecting its citizens. A policeman is forced to investigate the case to save his affected daughter.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

#5 The 8th Night

Written and directed by Kim Tae-hyung, this mythological horror stars Kim Yoo-jung, Nam Da-reum, and Choi Jin-ho in leading roles. When an ancient spirit stars unleashing hell on earth, a professor and a young monk set out to hunt the demonic entity to save humans.

OTT platform: Netflix

