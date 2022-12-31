Best OTT releases of 2022: Looking back at 2022 is sure to bring a smile to the Telugu audiences’ faces. This year paved the way for some of the most memorable hits in the history of Indian cinema. Just like the box office, the OTT platforms flourished with loads of entertainment. We have curated a list of the best OTT releases of 2022, in case you are in search of movies to watch on New Year’s night. Make sure to binge on them.

Here are the best OTT releases of 2022 you cannot miss to watch.

January- Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana is a Kannada crime, thriller film starring Gopal Krishna Deshpande. This film stars Rishab Shetty, Raj Shetty, Gopal Deshpande, and others in key roles. The story revolves around two best friends in the city of Mangalore who become notorious gangsters. Later a parallel between the duo will turn them into bitter enemies.

OTT platform: Zee5

February- Mahaan

Mahaan is a Tamil father and son drama featuring the real-life father and son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram for the very first time. The story revolves around a man whose family leaves him when he chooses to search for his freedom and refuses to live an ideological life. As he grows up to be a gangster, destiny gets him together with his son, but as a rival.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

March- DJ Tillu

Directed by Vimal Krishna, the comedy movie is all jokes and laughter. The story revolves around a self-taught DJ who spends his time chasing girls until an incident changes his life forever. The movie stars Siddu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty and Prince Cecil. DJ Tillu is the perfect dose of laughter you need for your New Year party.

OTT platform: Aha

April- Bheeshma Parvam

Bheeshma Parvam is a Malayalam gangster drama action thriller, directed by Amal Neerad. Starring veteran actor Mammootty in the role of the gangster turned marine exporter, the plot revolves around death threats he receives, which forces him to revisit his past.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

May- 12th Man

12th Man is a Malayalam mystery drama directed by the Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph. Known for his nerve-gripping stories and high-tension sequences, Jeethu Joseph is back with a bang. Starring the legendary actor Mohan Lal in the lead role, the movie revolves around the reunion of 11 college friends. Everything seems fine until a mysterious event happens after a 12th man gatecrashes their party.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

June- Anek

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, JD Chakravarthy, and Andrea Kevichusa in key roles, Anek is a Hindi political action thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha. The plot of the movie is mainly based on the intense political situation in the North-Eastern part of the country. An undercover cop is sent to meet the rebel leader of the largest militant group in the region. Simultaneously, the movie also narrates the story of how an aspiring boxer from the same region faces discrimination at every step and beats all the odds to prove her mettle.

OTT platform: Netflix

July- Ante Sundaraaniki

Ante Sundaraaniki is a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Vivek Athreya, starring Nani and Nazriya Nazim. The plot revolves around a shy Brahmin boy who falls in love with a charming Christian girl. But when their religiously orthodox families come in the way of love, the two devise a master plan to get married.

OTT platform: Netflix

August- Kaduva

Kaduva is a Malayalam revenge drama directed by Shaji Kailas. Set in the 1990s, the plot of the movie revolves around the rift between a rubber farmer and a high-cadre police officer. How the police officer plays games to get the farmer behind bars and how the farmer gets his revenge unfolds through a series of interesting incidents. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, and Samyuktha Menon play the lead roles in Kaduva.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

September- Thiru

Starring Dhanush, Nithya Menon, and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles, Thiru, or Thiruchitrambalam in Tamil, is a rom-com family drama directed by Mithran Jawahar. Thiru, the son of a single father, works as a food delivery boy. He doesn’t get along with his father as he believes that his negligence caused his mother’s and sister’s death. How he navigates his love life between his childhood crush and best friend while facing several heartbreaks forms the crux of the plot. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Bharatiraja, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in other crucial roles.

OTT platform: SunNTX

October- Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

VTK is a Tamil gangster film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon based on a story by B Jeyamohan. Muthu, a BSc graduate hailing from a remote village in Tamil Nadu, moves to Mumbai for survival. Under unavoidable circumstances, he becomes a part of the underworld, a place of never-ending power clashes. How he gets trapped in a fight between two gangsters and goes on to become a kingpin form the crux of the plot. The movie stars Silambarasam aka Simbhu, Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

November- Kantara

Starring and directed by Rishabh Shetty, this fantasy action drama is a movie that needs no introduction to the cinephiles. The movie has the backdrop of a remote village in the midst of a dense forest and follows the locals’ struggle to claim their hold on their lands. How a mythical god plays his part in aiding them has attracted the audiences to the theatres on a large scale.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

December- Masooda

Masooda is a recent Telugu horror thriller that gained a wide appreciation for its riveting narration of the gruesome and spooky events around the principal characters. Directed by Sai Kiran, the film stars Sangeetha, Thiruveer, and Bandhavi Sridhar in the main roles. The plot follows a single, middle-class mother who works at an underpaying school to make ends meet. Her only sources of relief from the hectic routine are a young daughter in her schooldays and a generous neighbour. But things go haywire when her loving daughter Nazia gets possessed by the evil spirit of Masooda. Who is Masooda? How did she possess Nazia? What does she aim to achieve?

OTT platform: Aha

