Looking back at 2022 is sure to bring a smile to the Telugu audiences’ faces. This year paved the way for some of the most memorable hits in the history of Indian cinema. Just like the box office, the OTT platforms flourished with entertaining web series. From romantic comedies to crime thrillers, we have curated a list of the six best Telugu web series of 2022. Make sure to binge on them.

Recce

Recce is a Telugu crime drama starring Siva Balaji, Dhanya Balakrishnan, Sriram, Thotapalli Madhu, and others in crucial roles. The plot of this series follows the murder of Tadipathri’s Chairman. Sriram, who plays the role of a police officer, investigates the case and uncovers some shocking truths behind the murder.

OTT platform: Zee5

Anya’s Tutorial

Anya’s Tutorial is a Telugu suspense thriller web series directed by Pallavi Gangireddy and written by Sowmya Sharma. The horror-thriller series stars Regina Cassandra and Nivedhithaa Sathish in lead roles. The plot of the series revolves around a young girl who runs an Instagram handle by the name of Anya’s Tutorial. She suddenly starts sensing a paranormal presence around her and tries to prove it to her followers through Instagram live sessions and drawing the attention of thousands. Is she possessed? How is it connected to her childhood?

OTT platform: Aha

Aha Naa Pellanta

Aha Naa Pellanta is a Telugu romantic comedy series created by Sanjeev Reddy and Tamada Media. The plot revolves around a groom who is abandoned by his bride moments before his wedding. How he plans to avenge this unfolds in a comical way throughout the series. The series stars Raj Tharun and Shivani Rajasekhar in the lead roles and Harsha Vardhan, Aamani, Posani Krishna Murali, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Gaalivaana

Gaalivaana is a mystery crime thriller starring Sai Kumar, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Chandini Chowdary, Nandini Rai, and others in key roles. The families of a young murdered couple are forced to move past their difference and reunite. When the murderer who killed the couple crashes back into their lives, they face a choice that has dark consequences, This series is based on BBC’s original series, One of Us, and was directed by Sharan Koppisetty.

OTT platform: Zee5

Maa Neella Tank

Maa Neella Tank is an upcoming Telugu web series directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya. The series stars Sushanth and Priya Anand in the lead roles, while the supporting roles are played by Sudarshan, Divi Vaadtya, Appaji Ambarisha, and others. Set in a village, the plot follows a police officer who is new to the place and a girl who runs away from her house to avoid marriage. Their fates meet when Vamsi takes up the task of finding Surekha but ends up falling for her.

OTT platform: Zee5

Parampara

Parampara is a political crime drama starring Jagapathi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Naveen Chandra, and others in important roles. The plot of Parampara follows the political situation in Vizag and how the rift between two brothers plays a huge part in it. The situation further heats up as the sons of the brothers face each other in college elections. What happens next is shown through a series of interesting scenarios, mind games, and clashes. Parampara season 1 was released in December 2021, while season 2 premiered in July this year.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

