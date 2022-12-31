1 January 2023 falls on a Sunday, giving us all an opportunity to kick-start the year on a good note. What would otherwise be a working day for most of us, this year is an opportunity for some self-care, family time or exploration. Ditch the pressure of having to party all night at a club and make relaxing plans for this Sunday, and kick start your New Year on a different high. Check out these new ways to celebrate New Year in Vizag.

Here are 5 ways to celebrate New Year in Vizag, apart from partying.

#1 Drive to the Switzerland of Andhra Pradesh

A day trip to Lambasingi, a unique hill station just 100 km from Vizag, has to be the most refreshing way to kick-start 2023. Enjoy breathtaking views of the mountains and go strawberry picking in the lush farms of Lambasingi. Travel with your closest friends or family and set up bonfires for a fun gathering on a Sunday. Explore the many lakes and waterfalls in and around the hill station before you head back to the city refreshed.

#2 Tick off the Vizag checklist

Have you also been postponing your visit to the famous tourist spots in the city? Don’t be ashamed, you’re not alone! Vizagites take a lot of pride in their city, and it is sure shameful not to have seen it all. This New Year, tick off that checklist and plan a day trip in the city. Visit all those places you have always wanted to and kickstart 2023 with lesser baggage! Visit the INS Kursura, Aircraft Museum and be bedazzled by the contributions of our Navy. Visit the aquarium on the beach road and get a sneak peek into our marine life. Lastly, visit the various Buddhist sites in the city to understand our long-lost connection to the pristine culture.

#3 Trek your way into 2023

An adventure activity could be more than just achieving a feat. It gives mental and physical relaxation and the joy of accomplishment, which are the exact qualities you need to kick start the new year. Get out of your comfort zones, and trek the Yarada Cliff for a refreshing view of Vizag city. Make 2023 your year of Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai!

#4 Food is the way to the soul

Who doesn’t love an outing paired with good food? The most soothing and content way to staring a day or even the year, check out the various new cafes and restaurants that have opened in Vizag. Picture-perfect coffee shops and multi-cuisine restaurants by the beach are a simple way to enjoy the first day of 2023.

Also read: New in Town: Cafes, pubs and restaurants in Vizag for New Year celebrations

#5 A temple run for an auspicious start

The people of Vizag have been blessed with the presence of Lord Venkateswara with their very own TTD temple at Rushikonda. A visit to the temple on the first day of 2023 will set a positive tone for the rest of the year. The calming and beautiful temple premises is a sight one should not miss. You can also visit various other famous temples in the city, like Simhachalam, Kali Matha Temple and Polamamba Temple.

Let this New Year bring in the change you have always been wishing for. Ditch the old style of partying and go get yourself some self-love, family time and adventure. Yo! Vizag wishes you and your family a very Happy New Year!

