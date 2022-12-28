From a calm and relaxed City of Destiny, Vizag has become the hot spot for food, dance and parties. If rumours are to be believed, the soon-to-be-capital title has been attracting development on all fronts in the city. With new restaurants, pubs, clubs and cafes popping up on every corner of Vizag, check out these 5, new-in-town for 2023 New Year Celebrations.

Cafes, Pubs, Clubs and Restaurants new in Vizag:

#1 Somaa

If you are wondering what’s new with one of the oldest pubs in Vizag, Somaa on the VIP Road just opened its dance floor on the floor above the existing restaurant. With DJ nights happening on weekends, it’s one happening place to celebrate this New Year in Vizag. Either enjoy a live band at the restaurant or dance away to electrifying music on their new dance floor with DJ Jayanth.

#2 Moon

A bar and kitchen that opened its doors on Christmas Eve, Moon is also located on the VIP Road in the Westside building. From tipsy in-house cocktails made out of fresh fruit to exclusive dishes curated by master chef Srinath Sambal, everything is eye-catching and mouthwatering here. The new pub in Vizag is also organising a New Year party, a DJ Night starring DJ Starboy, to kickstart 2023 with a bash. Make sure to book your tables in advance.

#3 Cosmic House

Yet another bar and kitchen that recently opened its doors to the people of Vizag, Cosmic House, has been making the headlines for all the right reasons! From lively musical nights to a cosmic fusion of food and drinks, the locals have been flocking to the place. Plan your New Year party here with unlimited fun with an incredible DJ lineup.

#4 Twilight Restaurant

From good food to breathtaking views of the ocean, the all-new Twilight Rooftop Restaurant in Pandurangapuram is a must-visit this season. Located close to RK Beach Road, this family-friendly restaurant is the perfect pick for a New Year’s Eve dinner. Enjoy their wide varieties of biryani and sip on mocktails of your choice with a view.

#5 Café Enchanté

Vizagites love their coffee and conversations. Adding to an already long list of must-try cafes in Vizag is the Café Enchanté located in Lawsons Bay Colony. Catch up with friends over some quick snacks and coffee here this weekend as you bid goodbye to yet another amazing year.

