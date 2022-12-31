One of the most trending actresses in South Cinema, Anupama Parameswaran, is known for her flawless beauty and exceptional acting skills. After her debut in the Malayalam movie Premam, she rose to fame in a short span of time and has today become the leading lady in most movies across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Karthikeya 2 was a big hit, post which she starred against the same co-star in 18 Pages. Her most recent multi-lingual OTT movie release, Butterfly, has been creating headlines with critiques praising her for her acting skills. If you liked Butterfly, check out these Anupama Parameswaran movies you cannot miss.

List of Anupama Parameswaran movies you must watch if you liked Butterfly.

#1 Premam

Anupama Parameswaran swept the audience away in her very first movie, Premam, directed by Alphonse Puthren in Tamil. The cast of this love story also includes Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles. Anupama plays the first love interest of Nivin during the final years of schooling. Their chemistry is what caught the pulse of the audience.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#2 A Aa

Anupama, who played a negative comedy role in this family drama, stood out as the most significant part of the movie with her acting skills. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the leading cast of the movie includes Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithin. The movie tells the cute story of Anasuya and Aanand, who face many troubles proving their love to the former’s family.

OTT Platform: ZEE 5

#3 Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi

Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi stars Ram Pothinenu, Sree Vishnu, Lavanya Tripathi and Anupama in the lead roles. The plot revolves around two friends who are separated due to a fight about a girl. Back in the past, the two friends fall in love with the same girl, which disturbs the peace between them. How they reunite after many years forms the crux of the plot. Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi was directed by Kishore Tirumala, in which Anupama’s character is what defines the value of friendship.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#4 Kurup

This biographical Malayalam crime thriller is based on fugitive Sukumara Kurup. The cast of the movie includes Dulqer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tovino Thomas and many others, along with Anupama Parameswaran. The actress plays a small yet significant role in the movie, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. The movie showcases how a greedy Kurup weaves his own web of lies, fake deaths and identity theft. However, his intricate scheme becomes more interesting when a clever police officer gets on his heels.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#5 Rakshasudu

Directed by Ramesh Varma, Rakshasudu is a Telugu movie starring Anupama along with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead roles. The movie is about how a newly appointed police sub-inspector who goes after a notorious serial killer who targets teenage girls. The critics largely praised the actress who supports the male lead actor in his fight to stop atrocities.

OTT Platform: ZEE 5

#6 Karthikeya 2

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, this movie showcased Anupama in a different look. This mythological thriller adventure will take you on a roller coaster ride. Apart from finding a treasure that is linked to Lord Krishna, the movie leaves hope for more, a possible part 3. Along with lead actor Nikhil, Anupama was also widely appreciated for her role in the movie. The actress plays a crucial role in solving the mythological history.

OTT Platform: ZEE 5

