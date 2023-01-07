We all know the various complexities that surround Indian love and romance. We also know that romance is one of the most common ideas featured on Indian TV. Romance is a huge and often taboo part of our culture. Over the years, many directors have tried to express the complexities of romance in many creative ways. But nothing quite portrays a love story as well as a good rom-com. With the advent of OTTs, many new ideas regarding romance have been able to come to life, giving rise to some of the best Indian rom-com series.

Here is a list of 6 of the best Indian rom-com series available on OTTs.

Wakaalat from Home

This hilarious rom-com series is about a couple that wants to get divorced. As their case is not considered serious by the judge, they are asked to do their hearings over zoom. Watch the hilarious turn of events that take place with every hearing the couple goes through. Starring Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Kubbra Sait, Gopal Datt and others, this series will leave you chuckling about a romance gone bad. This series was directed by Rohan Sippy.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Modern Love: Hyderabad

Love exists in different and complex forms, and the kind of love we express differs for each individual. Every modern love series depicts love in a context that is relevant to whichever place it features. Modern Love Hyderabad is the Indian version of this group of series and features nuances relative to our culture and context. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam and consisting of a host of actors, this series should open your eyes to the various forms of love that exist.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Little Things

Starring a charming duo of Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, this series revolves around a young couple living together. Little Things will warm your heart as you follow this young couple in Mumbai as they navigate the day-to-day struggles of balancing their love, work and life. The series was directed by Ajay Bhuyan and Ruchir Arun.

OTT platform: Netflix

College Romance

Was college your first experience of being in a romantic relationship? Was it a place where you formed many valuable friendships? Was it the last time you were able to pull off childish shenanigans? If you look back on your college fondly, this is a series that will send you on a journey down memory lane. Starring Keshav Sadhna, Apoorva Arora, Manjot Singh, Gajan Arora and Shreya Mehta. It was directed by Simarpeet Singh and others.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Dil Bekaraar

Dil Bekaraar revolves around Justice Thakur and his family. He and his wife have five daughters named in alphabetical order. Let your heart be filled with the stories of their picturesque Indian family. Starring Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Anjali Anand, Sukhmani Sadana, Medha Shankar and others. The series was directed by Habib Faisal.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Permanent Roommates

Nothing is quite as complicated as your average Indian love story, follow along to this series about a young couple who have been in a long-distance relationship for three years and now face the burden of marriage. Directed by Sameer Saxena and Deepak Kumar Mishra and Starring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, this series will give a perspective on the average Indian romance.

OTT platform: Zee5

