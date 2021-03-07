Srikakulam has had a great historical significance as a part of the ancient Kalinga kingdom. In the modern-day, it is well known for its temples, culture, and industries such as cashew, textiles, jute, and sugar, Srikakulam folk songs are popular all over the state. But less is known about famous tourist spots in the district. Here are five of those must-visit places you should definitely see on your next trip to Srikakulam.

List of places to see in Srikakulam:

#1 Salihundam

If you are interested in archaeology, Salihundam is your go-to destination. This Buddhist heritage site reflects three eras in Buddhism: the Mahayana, Theravada, and Vajrayana periods. The monastery is situated on a hillock that has a number of stupas, sculptures, scriptures, and a huge monastic complex. It also offers picturesque views of River Vamsadhara and green fields of the nearby villages.

#2 Seethampeta

Located amidst the untamed forests, this tribal station has a lot to offer. Seethampeta has been attracting a lot of tourists, for the past two years with the inauguration of the NTR Adventure Park. This park reflects the local culture and traditions as well as offers a number of fun-filled activities like horseriding, water rides, motorboat rides, kayaking, Rope Bridge, and Aero sports. Besides, there are many waterfalls like Mettuguda, Sunnapugedda, and also numerous scenic viewpoints like Adaali and Donubai. Monsoons are the best time to visit and experience nature at its best.

#3 Kalingapatnam Beach

Kalingapatnam Beach is best known for the Lighthouse which was built by the British. This port flourished as a trade centre during the European regime. At present, a few resorts have also been constructed, offering a pleasant stay, overlooking the Bay of Bengal. Another important site is the Estuary, where River Vamsadhara meets into the Bay of Bengal. The place has a historical as well as ecological significance, making it a perfect getaway.

#4 Telineelapuram

Telineelapuram is one of the most popular Bird Sanctuaries on the East Coast. More than 70 species of terrestrial birds, including domestic and international migratory, can be spotted at Telineelapuram, during October and November. Over the years, this place has become a seasonal resort for the winged tourists coming from as far as Germany, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Siberia, and Hungary. Naupada swamps near Telineelapuram also gather a lot of birds making it an ideal choice for birdwatchers and bird lovers.

#5 Mogadalapadu Beach

Mogadalapadu is a small beach village near Kalingapatnam which is a favourite picnic spot for the locals. The special attraction here is a crumbling bridge that was once used as a pump house to supply water to nearby prawn culture ponds. This pristine beach is ideal for photoshoots on the weekends.