There’s nothing like a stunning piece of jewellery to enhance the simplest of looks. And while the olden days had limited designs and choices, that’s not the case today. Bringing the best of fashion and silver jewellery to the city, the store of Tarinika in Vizag claims to offer a luxury customer experience at affordable prices.

The Setting

Amidst the city’s shopping landscape, Tarinika lies in the ever-bustling Jagadamba Junction. As you walk in, a variety of jewellery, featuring necklace sets, earrings, beads, and choker sets, greets your eyes. The store of Tarinika, which was launched in Vizag last year, has been garnering shopper’s appreciation for its unique range of jewellery collections.

The Collection

Known for its sweeping Antique Jewellery Collection with intricate workmanship, the statement pieces are well suited for any occasion – whether it’s festivities or a casual day out.

With the wedding season around the corner, Tarinika also boasts of a bunch of bridal sets that come with the finesse of antique gold, white gold, and yellow gold. Starting from Rs 15,000/- and above, these assorted pieces of jewels – necklace set, maang tika, armlet, choker, and hairpins, have been designed, keeping the special occasion in mind.

These jewellery pieces are silver and copper-alloyed, plated with gold. Letting the customers strike a balanced mix of elegance and creativity, Tarinika also offers them to mix and match the beaded jewellery (rubies, emeralds, and other gemstones) as per their interest.

Jewellery care, Customisation, and other services

With a team of dedicated in-house designers in place, Tarinika has its own workshop, where the artists constantly work towards crafting innovative designs, matching the interests of women of the city. The products are covered by a 1-year warranty from the day they were purchased, provided, they are used under normal conditions. Even after the completion of the warranty period, the staff at Tarinika will plate the de-coloured pieces with gold with basic charges. Furthermore, the clients can even customise the designs and get them made to their liking.

Location of Tarinika: Shop No: 3,4,5, 28-21-1, Venkat Aracade, Jagadamba Junction, Vizag

Timings: 10 AM to 9:30 PM

Contact: 88974 33411

For more information, you can visit www.tarinika.in