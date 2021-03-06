Several states in the country are witnessing a resurgence of coronavirus. The worrying trend comes at a time when the pandemic appeared to be slowing in the country and globally. Closer home in Vizag, the district reported as many as 76 new cases in the last four days. The rise in infections was first observed on 3 March when Vizag saw 23 new infections. The number of cases gains significance as it is the highest single-day tally in the last month. The last time that the single-day tally had crossed 20 cases was on 2 February, when the district reported 27 cases. As the Covid cases rise in Vizag, the district administration is amping up its testing and vaccination strategies to tackle the virus.

Speaking to Yo!, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr KSLG Sastry, said that in wake of the increase in infections, the authorities have boosted the testing in Vizag. Sharing further details, he said, “Switching back to the old system, we have increased the Covid testing capacity in Vizag. On Friday alone, around 2000 samples were sent for testing under the GVMC limits only. In the district, as many as 4,500 tests were conducted. Additionally, we are actively carrying out contact tracing to halt further spread of the virus.”

Adding that vaccination is another preventive measure that is being adopted, Dr KSLG Sastry noted that they are taking measures to inoculate the maximum percentage of the population in a shorter time span. Shedding light on the vaccination programme in Vizag, he said, “Apart from vaccinating the municipal employees, sanitation workers, and other frontline workers, we are administering vaccine shots to the elderly people as they are susceptible to the novel coronavirus. Individuals in the age group of 45 to 59 with co-morbidities are also eligible to get the vaccination. Almost all the Mukhyamantri Arogyakendrams and Urban Healthcare Centres in Vizag are being operated as vaccination sites.” The GVMC CMO mentioned that they are also focussing on creating awareness among the citizens to strictly adhere to the Covid protocol.

The municipal corporation and the district authorities are leaving no stone unturned to fight the virus. In the end, it boils down to the responsibility of the citizens of Vizag. As this trend is a reminder for us to follow the precautionary measures, we urge you to use masks, sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet.